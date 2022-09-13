Emerging Variant Capital Management LP Makes New $8.13 Million Investment in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Emerging Variant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 851,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,130,000. Arcos Dorados accounts for 3.2% of Emerging Variant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP owned about 0.40% of Arcos Dorados at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

ARCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

