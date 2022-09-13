Emerson Point Capital LP Acquires 44,542 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Emerson Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,542 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises approximately 0.8% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

