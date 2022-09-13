Emerson Point Capital LP Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Emerson Point Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,592 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises about 2.3% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Emerson Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Bath & Body Works worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBWI opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

