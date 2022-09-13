Emerson Point Capital LP Sells 38,849 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Emerson Point Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,849 shares during the quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in RH were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $277.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $708.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.19.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.