Eminence Capital LP Has $148.55 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,149 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 1.7% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.36% of Corteva worth $148,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.