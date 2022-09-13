Eminence Capital LP Has $48.65 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eminence Capital LP cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,699 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of IQVIA worth $48,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after acquiring an additional 186,826 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $226.74 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.65 and a 200-day moving average of $221.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

