Empery Asset Management LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW)

Empery Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,402 shares during the quarter. FAT Brands makes up approximately 6.0% of Empery Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Empery Asset Management LP’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATBW opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. FAT Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23.

Further Reading

