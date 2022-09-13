Empery Asset Management LP Invests $48,000 in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW)

Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Performance

RNERW opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Profile

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

