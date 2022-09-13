Empery Asset Management LP Makes New $107,000 Investment in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Applied Genetic Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Empery Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.23% of Applied Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %
AGTC stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.26.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
