Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $838,807.78 and $29,342.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official website for Empty Set Dollar is www.emptyset.finance. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

