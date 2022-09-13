Empyrean Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 1.8% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 0.61% of Liberty Global worth $82,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $335,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,679 shares of company stock valued at $915,476 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

