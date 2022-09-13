Empyrean Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCNE. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter worth $145,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 156.7% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter.

HCNE opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

