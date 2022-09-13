Empyrean Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 247,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,923,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $381.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

