Empyrean Capital Partners LP Grows Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,349 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Liberty Global worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,679 shares of company stock valued at $915,476. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

