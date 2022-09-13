Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 262.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188,484 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.95% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

NYSE CVII opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

