Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,000 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 8.09% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,259,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 869,808 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 591,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 98,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100,405 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWAC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

