Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Holdings Boosted by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.73.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Shares of EDR opened at 25.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 23.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.