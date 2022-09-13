Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,822 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Bill.com makes up about 2.9% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bill.com worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL stock opened at $172.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 2.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.54.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

