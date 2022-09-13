Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Endo International Trading Down 5.8 %

ENDP stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endo International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

