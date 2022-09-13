Endurant Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,077,000 after buying an additional 337,254 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 48,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,685. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on FATE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.68. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

