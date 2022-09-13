Endurant Capital Management LP Buys 45,863 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,863 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Molecular Templates worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 62,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $8.29.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

