Endurant Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Natera by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Natera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Natera by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $54,237.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

