Endurant Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 52,400 Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. Galapagos accounts for 0.9% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Galapagos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

