Endurant Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

