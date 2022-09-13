Endurant Capital Management LP Invests $1.90 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,081,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 27.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in 10x Genomics by 25.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,518,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,582,000 after acquiring an additional 514,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

10x Genomics stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $187.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.