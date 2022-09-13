Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 1,673 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Endurant Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $174.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.73 and a 52 week high of $251.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 415.56 and a beta of 0.57.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.