Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 4,093 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Endurant Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 4.3% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 800.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

