Energi Trading Down 33.7% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and $131,369.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00094569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00069005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,250,116 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

