Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,785.

Shares of TSE ENGH opened at C$30.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$23.96 and a twelve month high of C$61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

