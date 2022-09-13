Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENGH. CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC cut Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 target price on Enghouse Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.10.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

TSE ENGH opened at C$30.72 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$23.96 and a 12 month high of C$61.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Enghouse Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,785.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Articles

