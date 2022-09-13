Enjin Coin Reaches Market Cap of $498.92 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $498.92 million and approximately $71.62 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00816462 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin.
Enjin Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
