Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,606 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.22% of Abbott Laboratories worth $449,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $3,068,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 843,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $99,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,926,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 80,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $191.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

