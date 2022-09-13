Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,429,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,684 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Charles Schwab worth $289,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 45,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

