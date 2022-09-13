Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,209 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100,829 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Adobe worth $263,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.58.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $396.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

