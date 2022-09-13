Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185,802 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $134,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after buying an additional 75,107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 719.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $222.02 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.57.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

