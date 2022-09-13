Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75,477 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $165,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $2,830,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,933,000 after acquiring an additional 188,198 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 57,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 165,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $260.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.66. The company has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.