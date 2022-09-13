Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 24,169 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $141,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 195,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 125,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $1,517,942. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.