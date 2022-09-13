Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 651,178 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Intel worth $313,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

