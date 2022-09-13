Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 55,129 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,129 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Mastercard worth $467,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $338.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

