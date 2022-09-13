Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,204.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

