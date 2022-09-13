eosDAC Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $248,787.26 and $29,980.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide.eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

