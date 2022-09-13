EpiK Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $299,547.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00819704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014811 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol. EpiK Protocol’s official website is www.epik-protocol.io.

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

