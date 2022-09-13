EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
EQB Price Performance
Shares of EQB opened at C$53.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.44. EQB has a 1-year low of C$50.40 and a 1-year high of C$84.78.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQB will post 9.9100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
