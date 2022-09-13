EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of EQB opened at C$53.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.44. EQB has a 1-year low of C$50.40 and a 1-year high of C$84.78.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQB will post 9.9100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About EQB

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.50.

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

