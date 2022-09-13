Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,068 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 163.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,728,000 after acquiring an additional 236,939 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,342,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 147,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

