Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $459,116,000 after acquiring an additional 698,195 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $38,068,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,208,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $268,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $381.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

