Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in VeriSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in VeriSign by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,206,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $189.04 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.22.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

