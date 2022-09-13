Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 595.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

