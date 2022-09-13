Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

