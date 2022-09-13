Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 212.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,197.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.26. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.