Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,553 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RYF opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09.

